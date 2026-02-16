Left Menu

Canada Aims for Golden Comeback at Winter Olympics

Canada has faced an unusually long wait for a gold medal at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics. With Mikael Kingsbury finally securing a top podium finish in dual moguls, hopes have been reignited. The Canadian Olympic Committee anticipates more medals as the competition progresses.

Updated: 16-02-2026 17:13 IST
Canada, traditionally a powerhouse in the Winter Olympics, found itself in unfamiliar territory at the Milano Cortina Games, ranking 15th in gold-medal standings midway through the events. The turning point came when Mikael Kingsbury, a freestyle skiing luminary, clinched gold in the dual moguls competition.

For the Canadian Olympic Committee and its CEO, David Shoemaker, this victory was a vital shift in momentum. "We're not accustomed to such a long wait for gold," he remarked. Canada aims to surpass its previous medal tally from Beijing and expects more medals in upcoming events.

In addition to Kingsbury's success, Canada experienced close finishes and challenging setbacks, such as injuries to key athletes. However, encouragement for future performances remains strong, particularly in disciplines like hockey, speed skating, and snowboarding. The rise of non-traditional countries winning Winter Olympic golds underscores an increasingly competitive landscape.

