NGT Upholds Great Nicobar Project With Strict Environmental Conditions

The National Green Tribunal has cleared the Great Nicobar Island development project, mandating rigorous adherence to environmental safeguards. Despite concerns, the Tribunal found no violations of regulation zones, ensuring strategic progress for India's defence and economic interests while emphasizing ecological protection and compliance with environmental clearance conditions.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) affirmed the Great Nicobar Island development project on Monday, emphasizing the need for strict compliance with environmental clearance (EC) conditions. Responding to multiple challenges, the NGT found adequate safeguards in place and cited no basis to halt the project at this juncture.

Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava underscored the project's strategic and environmental importance, noting that concerns presented in subsequent litigations were addressed by a High-Powered Committee. The Tribunal declared the project fit to proceed with adherence to EC conditions, finding no breaches of the 2019 Island Coastal Regulation Zone (ICRZ) Notification.

On coral protection, the NGT stated that studies showed no significant reef presence at Galathea Bay's construction site but mandated translocation of affected colonies. Acknowledging the project's strategic significance, the Tribunal highlighted environmental commitments, including turtle and marine life conservation plans, and insisted on surveillance against possible ecological impacts.

