Nagaland Teachers' Unyielding Protest for Service Regularisation

In a determined push for service regularisation, ad hoc teachers in Nagaland have extended their protest into its 10th day, defying government appeals to halt the agitation. The All Nagaland Adhoc Teachers' Group (ANATG)-2015 batch gathered outside the Directorate of School Education, demanding a clear government timeline.

The protesting educators dismissed assurances provided in a February 12 letter, stating the lack of a definite roadmap for regularising 1,166 ad hoc teachers. They argue that vague promises are insufficient to address their enduring demand for stable employment status.

Rejecting the Education Department's call to resume duties, the ANATG-2015 batch insisted on continuing their protest until they receive a written commitment from officials. The group remains hopeful for a resolution during a high-level meeting convened by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.

(With inputs from agencies.)