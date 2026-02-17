Left Menu

Zimbabwe Joins Super 8 as India Prepares for T20 World Cup Challenges

Zimbabwe advances to the Super 8 in the T20 World Cup 2026 after a match against Ireland was washed out. India is confirmed to face South Africa, Zimbabwe, and West Indies. India remains at the top of Group A, poised for the Super 8 stage after defeating Pakistan. The Netherlands game awaits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2026 19:24 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 19:24 IST
Zimbabwe Joins Super 8 as India Prepares for T20 World Cup Challenges
Indian cricket team (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable turn of events, Zimbabwe has advanced to the Super 8 stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. The team's elevation comes after their match against Ireland in Pallekele was washed out due to rain, placing them in a group with defending champions India, as well as West Indies and South Africa, last season's runners-up.

The Indian cricket squad, led by Suryakumar Yadav, will confront South Africa on February 22 in Ahmedabad. Following this encounter, they will travel to Chennai to face Zimbabwe, and subsequently wrap up their Super 8 stage in Kolkata against the formidable West Indies. India's progression to this stage was secured following a commanding 61-run victory over arch-nemesis Pakistan in Colombo on Sunday.

Ranked at the pinnacle of Group A, thanks to an unblemished record of three wins from three matches, India is set to play its final group stage match against the Netherlands at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. This will mark only their second T20 International meeting, with India previously winning their 2022 T20 World Cup clash in Sydney. With the Netherlands' hopes dashed following their recent performances, the Indian team eyes a fourth consecutive win.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bayer's $7.25 Billion Roundup Settlement: Aiming to End Cancer Litigation

Bayer's $7.25 Billion Roundup Settlement: Aiming to End Cancer Litigation

 Global
2
Weather Balloons from Belarus Disrupt Vilnius Airport Operations

Weather Balloons from Belarus Disrupt Vilnius Airport Operations

 Finland
3
Tiger Woods Eyes Big Comeback at The Masters

Tiger Woods Eyes Big Comeback at The Masters

 Global
4
Security Breach Exposes ID Documents of Attendees at Abu Dhabi Investment Conference

Security Breach Exposes ID Documents of Attendees at Abu Dhabi Investment Co...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Restoring Human Capital: How Families, Places and Jobs Shape Opportunity

Agrifood Systems Face Escalating Climate Impacts Amid Weak Targeted Action

Namibia Must Reform Public Investment Systems to Deliver on Growth and Climate Goals

How Ireland Became One of the Most Migration Dependent Nursing Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026