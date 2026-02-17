Left Menu

Juventus Executives Penalized after Heated Exchange with Referee

Juventus' chief executive, Damien Comolli, received a suspension due to aggressive conduct towards a referee in a match against Inter Milan, while director Giorgio Chiellini faced a ban for disrespectful protests. The contentious dismissal of player Pierre Kalulu contributed to the tensions, leading to disciplinary actions.

In a dramatic turn of events, Juventus chief executive Damien Comolli has been suspended until March 31 following a heated encounter with the referee during Saturday's controversial match against Inter Milan. Serie A's sport judge reported that Comolli approached referee Federico La Penna at halftime with an intimidating demeanor.

The decision to impose the suspension came after Comolli was found attempting to make physical contact with La Penna, needing restraint from Juventus staff. Juventus director Giorgio Chiellini also faced disciplinary measures, receiving a suspension until February 27 for his protests and offensive remarks towards the officials.

The controversy erupted after Juventus defender Pierre Kalulu was controversially sent off, which many, including referee designator Gianluca Rocchi, viewed as an incorrect decision. Inter Milan ultimately clinched a 3-2 victory, further fueling the post-match tensions. Comolli was additionally fined 15,000 euros for his actions.

