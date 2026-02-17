Chaos Erupts as Advocates Clash Over Conversion Allegations

On Tuesday, the Sadar Registry Office witnessed chaotic scenes as advocates' chambers were vandalised and set ablaze amidst accusations of religious conversion.

The turmoil erupted following the arrest of advocate Qamar Hayat Idrisi, who, along with his brother Zafar Hayat, was implicated in conversion allegations involving Hindu girls and minors.

Angered by the situation, a group of lawyers stormed the chambers, igniting a fiery protest that prompted police intervention. An inquiry is underway to address the rising tension in the court complex.