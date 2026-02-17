Left Menu

Chaos Erupts as Advocates Clash Over Conversion Allegations

The chambers of two accused advocates, Qamar Hayat Idrisi and Zafar Hayat, were vandalised and set on fire at the Sadar Registry Office amid allegations of religious conversion. Police are investigating the incident, as protests by fellow lawyers escalated into chaos and unrest within the court premises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barabanki(Up) | Updated: 17-02-2026 22:51 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 22:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, the Sadar Registry Office witnessed chaotic scenes as advocates' chambers were vandalised and set ablaze amidst accusations of religious conversion.

The turmoil erupted following the arrest of advocate Qamar Hayat Idrisi, who, along with his brother Zafar Hayat, was implicated in conversion allegations involving Hindu girls and minors.

Angered by the situation, a group of lawyers stormed the chambers, igniting a fiery protest that prompted police intervention. An inquiry is underway to address the rising tension in the court complex.

