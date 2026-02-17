Nepal's Electrifying Victory: A High-Voltage Performance at the Wankhede

Nepal triumphed over Scotland by seven wickets in a Twenty20 World Cup Group C match, held at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. The game, though a dead rubber with no impact on advancement, saw fans turning up in large numbers to create a celebratory atmosphere.

Chasing a target of 171, Nepal clinched their maiden win of the tournament with four balls remaining, aided by Dipendra Singh Airee's dynamic unbeaten 50 off just 23 deliveries. Airee expressed gratitude to the supporters, acknowledging their boost in confidence and the significance of the win.

Nepal appeared poised at 74-0 until Scotland's Michael Leask's three quick wickets rattled them to 98-3. However, Airee, later awarded player of the match, along with Gulsan Jha, who scored the winning runs, steered Nepal to victory. The memorable encounter concluded with Nepal's lap of honour, marking a cherished moment for the Himalayan team.