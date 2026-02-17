Left Menu

Nepal's 12-Year Wait Ends with Thrilling T20 Victory

Nepal captain Rohit Paudel celebrates a thrilling win over Scotland at their final T20 World Cup match, ending a 12-year drought. With standout performances from Kushal Bhurtel and Dipendra Singh Airee, Nepal secures a seven-wicket victory, sending a wave of joy through the team and nation.

Nepal's 12-Year Wait Ends with Thrilling T20 Victory
Nepal captain Rohit Paudel hailed the team's triumphant victory over Scotland in their final T20 World Cup match, marking their first tournament win in 12 years. Paudel emphasized the emotional significance of this victory for him and his teammates, alongside standout performances from Kushal Bhurtel and Dipendra Singh Airee.

The seven-wicket win came as a monumental achievement for Nepal, who endured a narrow four-run defeat to England before regaining composure in a decisive match against Scotland. Paudel acknowledged the unwavering support of die-hard Nepalese fans, whose presence greatly motivated the team.

Dipendra Singh Airee's unbeaten 50 earned him player-of-the-match honors, and Nepal's captain expressed immense pride in the achievement, citing this experience as pivotal for future performance. Scotland's captain Berrington praised Airee's impact, recognizing their competitor's skill in the intense matchup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

