Italian Speedskaters Shine Amid Olympic Drama

In a thrilling display of athleticism, Italy's men's speedskating team clinched the gold medal in the team pursuit event at the Milan Cortina Olympics. The team, led by Davide Ghiotto, Andrea Giovannini, and Michele Malfatti, finished with a time of 3:39.20, overtaking U.S. world record-holders in a sensational comeback.

Amid weather disruptions, the women's slopestyle snowboarding final was postponed due to a major snowstorm in Livigno, impacting top contenders like New Zealander Zoi Sadowski-Synnott. In biathlon, France overcame early struggles to win the gold in the men's relay, marking their first such victory.

Norwegian skier Jens Luraas Oftebro continued his dominance in the Nordic combined by securing a second gold. Meanwhile, the lack of women's events in Nordic combined drew protests, highlighting ongoing gender disparities in Olympic sport inclusion.

