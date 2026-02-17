Left Menu

Italian Speedskaters Shine Amid Olympic Drama

The Italian men's speedskating team claimed gold in the team pursuit at Milan Cortina Olympics, ending a 17-year drought. France secured gold in the men's biathlon relay while Norway's Oftebro earned his second Nordic combined gold. Women's slopestyle snowboarding finals were postponed due to a snowstorm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cortinadampezzo | Updated: 17-02-2026 22:43 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 22:43 IST
Italian Speedskaters Shine Amid Olympic Drama
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a thrilling display of athleticism, Italy's men's speedskating team clinched the gold medal in the team pursuit event at the Milan Cortina Olympics. The team, led by Davide Ghiotto, Andrea Giovannini, and Michele Malfatti, finished with a time of 3:39.20, overtaking U.S. world record-holders in a sensational comeback.

Amid weather disruptions, the women's slopestyle snowboarding final was postponed due to a major snowstorm in Livigno, impacting top contenders like New Zealander Zoi Sadowski-Synnott. In biathlon, France overcame early struggles to win the gold in the men's relay, marking their first such victory.

Norwegian skier Jens Luraas Oftebro continued his dominance in the Nordic combined by securing a second gold. Meanwhile, the lack of women's events in Nordic combined drew protests, highlighting ongoing gender disparities in Olympic sport inclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weather Balloons from Belarus Disrupt Vilnius Airport Operations

Weather Balloons from Belarus Disrupt Vilnius Airport Operations

 Finland
2
Tiger Woods Eyes Big Comeback at The Masters

Tiger Woods Eyes Big Comeback at The Masters

 Global
3
Security Breach Exposes ID Documents of Attendees at Abu Dhabi Investment Conference

Security Breach Exposes ID Documents of Attendees at Abu Dhabi Investment Co...

 Global
4
Tense Talks in Geneva: The Quest for Peace in Ukraine

Tense Talks in Geneva: The Quest for Peace in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Restoring Human Capital: How Families, Places and Jobs Shape Opportunity

Agrifood Systems Face Escalating Climate Impacts Amid Weak Targeted Action

Namibia Must Reform Public Investment Systems to Deliver on Growth and Climate Goals

How Ireland Became One of the Most Migration Dependent Nursing Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026