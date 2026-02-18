Proteas Triumph: South Africa Outsmarts UAE
South Africa clinched a victory against UAE by six wickets in a Group D match. Chasing 122, South Africa reached the target in 13.2 overs, led by powerful innings from Ryan Rickelton and Dewald Brevis. Both teams have qualified for the Super 8s from the group.
In a thrilling encounter, South Africa overcame UAE by six wickets in a decisive Group D match on Wednesday. The low-scoring game was brought to life by fiery knocks from Ryan Rickelton and Dewald Brevis, who guided their team to victory.
The UAE set a target of 122 runs, largely thanks to a determined 45-run contribution by young top-order batter Alishan Sharafu. Despite the modest target, South Africa's batsmen made quick work of the chase, reaching the target with 40 balls to spare.
Rickelton's explosive 16-ball 30 and Brevis's swift 36 off 25 balls proved crucial for the Proteas, who, along with New Zealand, have now secured their spot in the Super 8s from their group.
