Arundhati Reddy's Winning Spell Powers India to Victory

In a stunning display of skill and preparation, Arundhati Reddy's four-wicket haul propelled India to victory in the first women's T20I against Australia. Completing the feat with figures of 4/22, Reddy's efforts were crucial in restricting Australia's total to 133, securing a win for India by 21 runs via the DLS Method in Sydney.

Bowling coach Aavishkar Salvi lauded Reddy's hard work and resilience, highlighting the impact of her role despite not getting a game during the World Cup. Salvi reflected on her noteworthy performance at the WACA in 2024 and acknowledged her readiness and execution in Sydney as integral to the team's success.

Following effective preparations including practice games at North Sydney, India's victory serves as a significant confidence booster as they aim to extend their lead in the three-match series against a competitive Australian side.

(With inputs from agencies.)