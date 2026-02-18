Left Menu

Sahibzada Farhan's Unbeaten Century Steers Pakistan to Victory

Sahibzada Farhan's unbeaten 100 runs powered Pakistan to 199/3 against Namibia in the T20 World Cup. The match was crucial for Pakistan's Super 8 qualification. Other notable contributions came from Salman Agha and Shadab Khan. Namibia's bowling was led by Jack Brassell and Gerhard Erasmus.

Colombo | Updated: 18-02-2026 16:40 IST
Sahibzada Farhan delivered a stellar performance as he scored an undefeated century, leading Pakistan to a formidable 199 for three against Namibia in a decisive Group A match at the T20 World Cup.

Farhan's brilliant innings, featuring 11 fours and four sixes, stole the show, underpinning Pakistan's efforts to secure a place in the Super 8 stage.

Support came from Salman Agha and Shadab Khan, while Namibia's Jack Brassell and captain Gerhard Erasmus made key breakthroughs, albeit in a losing effort.

