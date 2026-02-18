Sahibzada Farhan's Unbeaten Century Steers Pakistan to Victory
Sahibzada Farhan's unbeaten 100 runs powered Pakistan to 199/3 against Namibia in the T20 World Cup. The match was crucial for Pakistan's Super 8 qualification. Other notable contributions came from Salman Agha and Shadab Khan. Namibia's bowling was led by Jack Brassell and Gerhard Erasmus.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 18-02-2026 16:40 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 16:40 IST
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
Sahibzada Farhan delivered a stellar performance as he scored an undefeated century, leading Pakistan to a formidable 199 for three against Namibia in a decisive Group A match at the T20 World Cup.
Farhan's brilliant innings, featuring 11 fours and four sixes, stole the show, underpinning Pakistan's efforts to secure a place in the Super 8 stage.
Support came from Salman Agha and Shadab Khan, while Namibia's Jack Brassell and captain Gerhard Erasmus made key breakthroughs, albeit in a losing effort.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jammu and Kashmir Cricket: On the Brink of Historic Double
Rashid Khan Salutes Jonathan Trott for Transforming Afghan Cricket
Ajay Sharma's Cricket Rebirth: Leading J&K to Ranji Glory
Supreme Court Seeks Cricketer Shami's Response on Case Transfers
Jammu & Kashmir's Cricket Triumph: A Historic Ranji Trophy Journey