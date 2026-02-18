Sahibzada Farhan's Unbeaten Century Steers Pakistan to Victory

Sahibzada Farhan delivered a stellar performance as he scored an undefeated century, leading Pakistan to a formidable 199 for three against Namibia in a decisive Group A match at the T20 World Cup.

Farhan's brilliant innings, featuring 11 fours and four sixes, stole the show, underpinning Pakistan's efforts to secure a place in the Super 8 stage.

Support came from Salman Agha and Shadab Khan, while Namibia's Jack Brassell and captain Gerhard Erasmus made key breakthroughs, albeit in a losing effort.

(With inputs from agencies.)