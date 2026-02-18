Left Menu

Sahibzada Farhan's Historic Century Elevates Pakistan in T20 Clash

Sahibzada Farhan scored a spectacular maiden century to lead Pakistan to 199 for three against Namibia in their crucial T20 World Cup match. He became the second Pakistani to achieve this feat in the tournament, as Pakistan improved their batting strategy following a heavy loss to India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 18-02-2026 16:43 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 16:43 IST
In a dazzling display of batting prowess, Sahibzada Farhan smashed a debut century, propelling Pakistan to 199 for three in a must-win T20 World Cup encounter against Namibia on Wednesday. Farhan, showcasing aggressive flair, accelerated from 50 to 100 in just 20 balls, ultimately remaining unbeaten on 100 off 58 deliveries.

Batting first, Pakistan showed a more aggressive approach against Namibia, amending their lineup by introducing Khawaja Nafay and excluding pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi. This strategic change followed their heavy defeat to India. Farhan's innings, enriched by 11 boundaries and four sixes, was instrumental alongside contributions from skipper Salman Agha and Shadab Khan.

Despite a conservative start, Pakistan's offense exploded thanks to Farhan and Agha, who struck crucial sixes to amplify the run rate. Although Nafay and Agha were dismissed, Farhan continued his relentless form. Shadab Khan wrapped up the innings with a pair of sixes, bringing Pakistan's total to a formidable finish.

