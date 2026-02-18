Farhan's Century Secures Pakistan's Spot in T20 World Cup Super Eight

Sahibzada Farhan's maiden international century propelled Pakistan into the Super Eight of the Twenty20 World Cup after a convincing 102-run victory over Namibia in Colombo. Farhan's unbeaten knock of 100, embellished with 11 boundaries and four sixes, came in the decisive Group A match at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground.

In a significant team effort, captain Salman Agha added a crucial 38 runs while Shadab Khan contributed with 36 not out, demonstrating his prowess in the final overs. Namibia, despite a promising start from Louren Steenkamp, faltered quickly, losing momentum and wickets regularly.

Shadab Khan was a standout performer with the ball as well, claiming 3 for 19, including the dismissal of Namibia's skipper Gerhard Erasmus. Usman Tariq was also pivotal, taking 4 for 16, as Namibia were bowled out for 97, sealing their fate at the bottom of the group without a win.

(With inputs from agencies.)