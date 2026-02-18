Farhan's Century Secures Pakistan's Spot in T20 World Cup Super Eight
Pakistan advanced to the Super Eight stage of the Twenty20 World Cup after Sahibzada Farhan's first international century led them to a 102-run win over Namibia. Farhan scored 100 not out, while Shadab Khan's all-round brilliance helped in bowling out Namibia for 97, knocking them out of the tournament.
Sahibzada Farhan's maiden international century propelled Pakistan into the Super Eight of the Twenty20 World Cup after a convincing 102-run victory over Namibia in Colombo. Farhan's unbeaten knock of 100, embellished with 11 boundaries and four sixes, came in the decisive Group A match at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground.
In a significant team effort, captain Salman Agha added a crucial 38 runs while Shadab Khan contributed with 36 not out, demonstrating his prowess in the final overs. Namibia, despite a promising start from Louren Steenkamp, faltered quickly, losing momentum and wickets regularly.
Shadab Khan was a standout performer with the ball as well, claiming 3 for 19, including the dismissal of Namibia's skipper Gerhard Erasmus. Usman Tariq was also pivotal, taking 4 for 16, as Namibia were bowled out for 97, sealing their fate at the bottom of the group without a win.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sahibzada Farhan
- Century
- World Cup
- Pakistan
- Shadab Khan
- Namibia
- Super Eight
- Colombo
- T20
- Sports
ALSO READ
Pakistan's Entry to Super Eight: Farhan's Century Bolsters Victory
Fierce Bowling Dominates Namibia's Innings
Pakistan Advances to Super Eights with Spectacular Victory Over Namibia
Pakistan beat Namibia by 102 runs in Colombo to reach Super Eights of T20 World Cup.
Pakistan's Strategic Shake-Up Against Namibia in T20 World Cup Clash