Pakistan's Entry to Super Eight: Farhan's Century Bolsters Victory

Pakistan secured its place in the Super Eight of the Twenty20 World Cup after a dominating 102-run win over Namibia in Colombo, fueled by a spectacular century from Sahibzada Farhan.

Farhan's unbeaten 100 in the final over of the innings was the highlight, complemented by contributions from Salman Agha and Shadab Khan, whose aggressiveness steered Pakistan to a formidable total of 199.

Namibia's early momentum faltered as Shadab's key wickets and Tariq's best career figures shuttered their chase, marking the end of Namibia's winless campaign with a score of 97.

(With inputs from agencies.)