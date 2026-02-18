Left Menu

Pakistan's Entry to Super Eight: Farhan's Century Bolsters Victory

Pakistan advances to the Super Eight of the Twenty20 World Cup with a decisive win against Namibia, buoyed by Sahibzada Farhan's century. Farhan's 100 off 58 balls helped Pakistan post 199, securing a 102-run victory. Namibia's early promise waned, concluding their campaign without a win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2026 18:57 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 18:57 IST
Pakistan's Entry to Super Eight: Farhan's Century Bolsters Victory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Pakistan secured its place in the Super Eight of the Twenty20 World Cup after a dominating 102-run win over Namibia in Colombo, fueled by a spectacular century from Sahibzada Farhan.

Farhan's unbeaten 100 in the final over of the innings was the highlight, complemented by contributions from Salman Agha and Shadab Khan, whose aggressiveness steered Pakistan to a formidable total of 199.

Namibia's early momentum faltered as Shadab's key wickets and Tariq's best career figures shuttered their chase, marking the end of Namibia's winless campaign with a score of 97.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Diplomacy: King Frederik's Greenland Visit Amidst Geopolitical Tensions

Royal Diplomacy: King Frederik's Greenland Visit Amidst Geopolitical Tension...

 Global
2
Statiq Secures $18M: Charging Up for Global EV Expansion

Statiq Secures $18M: Charging Up for Global EV Expansion

 India
3
Switzerland Ends 2025 with Surplus, Eyes Future Deficits

Switzerland Ends 2025 with Surplus, Eyes Future Deficits

 Global
4
Congress Gears Up for Assam Assembly Elections

Congress Gears Up for Assam Assembly Elections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026