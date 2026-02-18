Italy's Davison Advocates for Official Status in Warm-Up Matches

Italy's head coach, John Davison, has urged for a rethink on the status of warm-up matches at global tournaments. He believes these games should be considered official fixtures to aid associate nations in improving their rankings. Italy showed promise with a 10-run victory over Canada and a 112-run win against the UAE in warm-up matches for the T20 World Cup.

Davison, speaking ahead of Italy's concluding World Cup match against the West Indies at Eden Gardens, emphasized the need for meaningful game time. He suggested that official recognition of warm-up matches could provide necessary exposure for lesser teams. Italy made a significant impact with a decisive 10-wicket win over Nepal in their World Cup debut.

In addition to on-field challenges, Davison highlighted structural barriers such as funding and facilities that hinder growth in associate nations. Despite injury setbacks, including regular skipper Wayne Madsen's dislocated shoulder, the team has embraced Indian culture, enhancing their experience in Kolkata by exploring local landmarks and cuisine.

(With inputs from agencies.)