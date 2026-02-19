CDC Leadership Reshuffle: Bhattacharya's Dual Role Raises Concerns Ahead of Midterms

In a significant leadership shift within the U.S. health department, Jay Bhattacharya, currently the NIH director, has been named acting director of the CDC. The move comes amid a broader reorganization ahead of the midterm elections, with Bhattacharya tasked with steering both the Atlanta-based CDC and the NIH.

This development has sparked concerns about the feasibility of one individual managing these high-profile roles simultaneously. Former CDC officials have flagged potential risks, highlighting the necessity for dedicated leadership at both agencies to respond effectively to public health threats.

The CDC has recently faced instability caused by leadership controversies and policy changes, primarily driven by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s anti-vaccine stance. The appointment raises questions about the future direction of the agency under these dual pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)