Left Menu

Leadership Shakeup at CDC: Bhattacharya to Take Helm

Jay Bhattacharya is set to become the acting director of the CDC, succeeding Jim O'Neill. This leadership change is part of a larger reorganization within the health department following the previous director's short tenure. Bhattacharya’s appointment was first reported by The New York Times.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2026 23:55 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 23:55 IST
Leadership Shakeup at CDC: Bhattacharya to Take Helm

In a notable leadership transition, Jay Bhattacharya is poised to assume the role of acting director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the U.S. National Institutes of Health Director. The announcement was confirmed by a Trump administration official this Wednesday.

The move comes as Jim O'Neill, currently serving as the acting CDC director, steps down from his position following a brief tenure. O'Neill had taken over in August after Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. dismissed the former CDC leader just a month into her role. O'Neill's departure aligns with a broader reorganization of leadership within the health department.

According to statements from the administration, O'Neill is expected to transition to a new role within the administration, not associated with the HHS. This update was initially reported by The New York Times and further detailed by Politico last Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic End: Elderly Woman Found in Iron Trunk

Tragic End: Elderly Woman Found in Iron Trunk

 India
2
Google's AI Visions: Ushering in a New Era of Hyper Progress

Google's AI Visions: Ushering in a New Era of Hyper Progress

 India
3
Franklin Templeton and Binance Launch Tokenized Money Market Fund as Off-Exchange Collateral

Franklin Templeton and Binance Launch Tokenized Money Market Fund as Off-Exc...

 India
4
Aon Unites Mumbai Operations for Enhanced Innovation and Client Collaboration

Aon Unites Mumbai Operations for Enhanced Innovation and Client Collaboratio...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026