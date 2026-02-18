Leadership Shakeup at CDC: Bhattacharya to Take Helm
Jay Bhattacharya is set to become the acting director of the CDC, succeeding Jim O'Neill. This leadership change is part of a larger reorganization within the health department following the previous director's short tenure. Bhattacharya’s appointment was first reported by The New York Times.
In a notable leadership transition, Jay Bhattacharya is poised to assume the role of acting director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the U.S. National Institutes of Health Director. The announcement was confirmed by a Trump administration official this Wednesday.
The move comes as Jim O'Neill, currently serving as the acting CDC director, steps down from his position following a brief tenure. O'Neill had taken over in August after Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. dismissed the former CDC leader just a month into her role. O'Neill's departure aligns with a broader reorganization of leadership within the health department.
According to statements from the administration, O'Neill is expected to transition to a new role within the administration, not associated with the HHS. This update was initially reported by The New York Times and further detailed by Politico last Friday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
