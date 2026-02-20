334 blocks bordering Pakistan, Bangladesh to be developed under 2nd phase of Vibrant Villages Programme: Amit Shah in Assam.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 20-02-2026 14:11 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 14:11 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
