Saatvik Green Energy Secures Major Rs 44.10 Crore Solar Modules Order

Saatvik Green Energy's subsidiary, Saatvik Solar Industries, has successfully obtained a significant order worth Rs 44.10 crore for the delivery of solar modules to an independent power producer (IPP). This order, as noted by the company, is slated for execution by March 2026.

CEO Prashant Mathur emphasized that the acquisition of this order underscores the market's firm trust in Saatvik's manufacturing excellence and reliable delivery prowess. The company is among India's leading manufacturers of solar photovoltaic modules and maintains a comprehensive presence across various segments, including utility-scale, commercial, industrial, and distributed solar domains.

Saatvik Green Energy is further enhancing its market position with the inauguration of a 2 GW in-house EPE film manufacturing facility, reinforcing its commitment to 'Make in India' initiatives. The company is also planning to establish a new integrated manufacturing facility in Odisha, with a projected capacity of 4 GW modules and 4.8 GW solar cells.

