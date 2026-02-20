Left Menu

Australia Secures Dominant Victory Against Oman in Final Group Match

Australia triumphed over Oman by nine wickets in their final T20 World Cup group match, despite being out of Super Eights contention. Led by Mitchell Marsh's unbeaten 64, they comfortably chased down Oman's score of 104, backed by disciplined bowling from Adam Zampa and Xavier Bartlett.

In a decisive performance, Australia clinched a nine-wicket win over Oman in their last group match of the T20 World Cup, despite having missed out on Super Eights qualification. Captain Mitchell Marsh led the charge with an unbeaten 64 off 33 balls, supported by opener Travis Head's 32-run contribution.

Australia's bowlers laid the foundation for victory with a disciplined display, restricting Oman to a modest total of 104. Standout performances came from pace bowler Xavier Bartlett, who took two wickets for 27 runs, and spinner Adam Zampa, who claimed four for 21, demonstrating their prowess on the field.

Opting to field first after winning the toss, the Australian team executed their game plan effectively. In response, they chased down the target efficiently, needing just 9.4 overs to reach 108 for the loss of only one wicket, showcasing their batting strength and strategy.

