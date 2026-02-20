Australia's Swift Victory Against Competitors

In an impressive display of cricketing prowess, Australia chased down a target of 105 runs set by their competitors in just 9.4 overs. Mitchell Marsh remained unbeaten on 64 runs, offering a stellar performance to secure victory for his team.

Travis Head contributed significantly with his 32 runs before falling to Shakeel Ahmed's bowling. Josh Inglis provided strong support with 12 runs, helping Australia reach a total of 108 for the loss of one wicket.

The opponents struggled to make breakthroughs, with bowlers Shafiq Jan, Jay Odedra, and Shakeel Ahmed unable to contain the Australian batsmen effectively. Australia's swift achievement underlines their batting strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)