Australia's Dominant, Yet Futile, T20 Victory Over Oman

Australia finished their Twenty20 World Cup campaign on a high note by defeating Oman by nine wickets, although it was too late to save their disappointing tournament run. Both teams had already been eliminated before the match in Pallekele.

Mitchell Marsh showcased his batting prowess, reaching a half-century in just 26 balls to propel Australia to a quick victory. The team's strong bowling efforts, led by Adam Zampa and Xavier Bartlett, limited Oman to 104, setting the stage for their impressive chase.

Zampa's four-wicket haul emphasized Australia's potential, but inconsistencies earlier in the tournament hampered their progress. Marsh described the campaign as a "missed opportunity" while Oman ended winless. The match served as a reminder of Australia's untapped potential in a global showdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)