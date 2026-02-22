Karnataka's Batting Strength Holds Upper Hand in Ranji Trophy Final

With the Ranji Trophy final set to commence on February 24, former India pacer R Vinay Kumar has expressed confidence in Karnataka's formidable batting lineup. According to Kumar, the depth of experience, including names like KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal, positions the team strongly against debutants Jammu and Kashmir.

Karnataka's cricket history is notable, having won the prestigious domestic title eight times. The former captain highlighted how the team's balanced side, including a varied bowling attack with talents like Prasidh Krishna and Shreyas Gopal, furthers their advantage. However, he warned against underestimating J&K's capabilities, especially with leaders like Paras Dogra in their ranks.

Hosting the final in Hubballi comes as a significant boost for budding cricketers in the region. Reminiscing about Karnataka's past triumphs, Kumar recalled key moments like the victorious 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons, emphasizing the importance of strong starts in cricket. With seasoned players poised to lead again, Karnataka remains a favorite for the title.