Left Menu

Karnataka's Batting Strength Holds Upper Hand in Ranji Trophy Final

Former India pacer R Vinay Kumar asserts that Karnataka's formidable batting lineup gives them an edge over Jammu and Kashmir in the Ranji Trophy final. With experienced players like KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal, Karnataka is poised for success, although they must remain cautious of J&K's talented team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hubballi | Updated: 22-02-2026 19:00 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 19:00 IST
Karnataka's Batting Strength Holds Upper Hand in Ranji Trophy Final
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

With the Ranji Trophy final set to commence on February 24, former India pacer R Vinay Kumar has expressed confidence in Karnataka's formidable batting lineup. According to Kumar, the depth of experience, including names like KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal, positions the team strongly against debutants Jammu and Kashmir.

Karnataka's cricket history is notable, having won the prestigious domestic title eight times. The former captain highlighted how the team's balanced side, including a varied bowling attack with talents like Prasidh Krishna and Shreyas Gopal, furthers their advantage. However, he warned against underestimating J&K's capabilities, especially with leaders like Paras Dogra in their ranks.

Hosting the final in Hubballi comes as a significant boost for budding cricketers in the region. Reminiscing about Karnataka's past triumphs, Kumar recalled key moments like the victorious 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons, emphasizing the importance of strong starts in cricket. With seasoned players poised to lead again, Karnataka remains a favorite for the title.

TRENDING

1
Epic Proportions: The Feast of the Winter Olympics

Epic Proportions: The Feast of the Winter Olympics

 Global
2
Beyond the Courtroom: CJI Surya Kant’s Advice for Future Legal Stars

Beyond the Courtroom: CJI Surya Kant’s Advice for Future Legal Stars

 India
3
Terror Conspiracy Uncovered: Six Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested by Delhi Police

Terror Conspiracy Uncovered: Six Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested by Delhi Pol...

 India
4
MS Dhoni: A Last Hurrah in IPL 2026?

MS Dhoni: A Last Hurrah in IPL 2026?

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026