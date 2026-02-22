Left Menu

Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United FC Play Out Thrilling ISL Draw

Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United FC ended in a 1-1 draw in the Indian Super League. Braian Sanchez gave Bengaluru an early lead, but Lalrinzuala equalized for NorthEast United. Both teams created numerous chances in a thrilling encounter, but ultimately neither could secure the win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-02-2026 19:52 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 19:52 IST
Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United FC Play Out Thrilling ISL Draw
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an exhilarating encounter at Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United FC played to a 1-1 draw in the Indian Super League on Sunday. The match showcased intense action with both sides producing promising opportunities throughout.

Bengaluru FC took an early lead in the 18th minute when Braian Sanchez expertly netted from outside the box. Despite NorthEast United's persistent attacks, the first half ended with Bengaluru clinging to their slim advantage.

The Highlanders equalized in the 68th minute as substitute Lalrinzuala seized control of a long ball, deftly lifting it over Bengaluru's goalkeeper. Both teams pressed for a winner, but outstanding defensive performances kept the score level until the final whistle.

TRENDING

1
South Africa post 187/7 against India in a T20 World Cup Group 1 Super Eights match at Ahmedabad.

South Africa post 187/7 against India in a T20 World Cup Group 1 Super Eight...

 Global
2
Naidu Champions Digital Revolution for Andhra's Growth

Naidu Champions Digital Revolution for Andhra's Growth

 India
3
Security Breach and Tragic Incident at Mar-a-Lago

Security Breach and Tragic Incident at Mar-a-Lago

 United States
4
U.S. Trade Strategy Shifts Post-Supreme Court Ruling

U.S. Trade Strategy Shifts Post-Supreme Court Ruling

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026