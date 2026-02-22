Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United FC Play Out Thrilling ISL Draw

In an exhilarating encounter at Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United FC played to a 1-1 draw in the Indian Super League on Sunday. The match showcased intense action with both sides producing promising opportunities throughout.

Bengaluru FC took an early lead in the 18th minute when Braian Sanchez expertly netted from outside the box. Despite NorthEast United's persistent attacks, the first half ended with Bengaluru clinging to their slim advantage.

The Highlanders equalized in the 68th minute as substitute Lalrinzuala seized control of a long ball, deftly lifting it over Bengaluru's goalkeeper. Both teams pressed for a winner, but outstanding defensive performances kept the score level until the final whistle.