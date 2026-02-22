Sweeping to Gold Amidst Curling Controversy

Controversy struck the Canadian men's curling team at the Milan Cortina Games as they faced allegations of double-touching the stone. CEO of the Canadian Olympic Committee, David Shoemaker, equated the incident to minor infractions in other sports such as foot faults in tennis.

The incident occurred during the round-robin phase when Swedish player Oskar Eriksson accused Canada's Marc Kennedy of touching the rock again after its initial release. The accusation led to a heated exchange, with Kennedy using expletives in frustration.

Shoemaker acknowledged the incident's impact, admitting Kennedy might regret his outburst. Meanwhile, Kennedy defended his actions as supporting his team. Despite the controversy, Kennedy and his teammates persisted, securing gold and proving their resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)