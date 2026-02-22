Left Menu

Sweeping to Gold Amidst Curling Controversy

The Canadian men's curling team overcame a double-touching scandal to win gold at the Milan Cortina Games. The controversy, likened to minor infractions in other sports, involved player Marc Kennedy, who was accused of touching the rock twice. Despite the uproar, the team remained resilient and victorious.

Updated: 22-02-2026 20:03 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 20:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

Controversy struck the Canadian men's curling team at the Milan Cortina Games as they faced allegations of double-touching the stone. CEO of the Canadian Olympic Committee, David Shoemaker, equated the incident to minor infractions in other sports such as foot faults in tennis.

The incident occurred during the round-robin phase when Swedish player Oskar Eriksson accused Canada's Marc Kennedy of touching the rock again after its initial release. The accusation led to a heated exchange, with Kennedy using expletives in frustration.

Shoemaker acknowledged the incident's impact, admitting Kennedy might regret his outburst. Meanwhile, Kennedy defended his actions as supporting his team. Despite the controversy, Kennedy and his teammates persisted, securing gold and proving their resilience.

