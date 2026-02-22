Indian Athletes Receive Reduced Doping Bans: NADA Update

In a recent announcement, the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) has confirmed reduced bans for four Indian athletes following their early admission of doping offenses. Himanshu Rathi, Basanti Kumari, and Shashi Bhushan Singh were originally handed a four-year suspension, but their sanctions were reduced to three years after admitting their offenses within 20 days.

The NADA's decision also affected Balvindra Singh, who received a five-year ban starting September 2025. These penalties fall under Article 10.8 of the NADA Anti-Doping Rule 2021, which allows reduced bans for athletes who promptly admit infractions. Himanshu Rathi, a middle-distance runner, was provisionally suspended for testing positive for mephentermine.

Basanti Kumari, who competed in the 2025 World University Games, tested positive for 19-norandrosterone. Her ban began on November 7, 2025. Meanwhile, Shashi Bhushan Singh, a silver medalist at the 2023 National Games, saw his ban commence on September 19, 2025. The NADA aims to enforce fair and just penalties with options for reduced sanctions under certain conditions.