Left Menu

Indian Athletes Receive Reduced Doping Bans: NADA Update

Four Indian athletes have had their doping bans reduced by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) following early admission of guilt. Himanshu Rathi, Basanti Kumari, and Shashi Bhushan Singh received three-year bans, while Balvindra Singh faced a five-year sanction. Their bans commenced in late 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2026 21:11 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 21:11 IST
Indian Athletes Receive Reduced Doping Bans: NADA Update
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent announcement, the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) has confirmed reduced bans for four Indian athletes following their early admission of doping offenses. Himanshu Rathi, Basanti Kumari, and Shashi Bhushan Singh were originally handed a four-year suspension, but their sanctions were reduced to three years after admitting their offenses within 20 days.

The NADA's decision also affected Balvindra Singh, who received a five-year ban starting September 2025. These penalties fall under Article 10.8 of the NADA Anti-Doping Rule 2021, which allows reduced bans for athletes who promptly admit infractions. Himanshu Rathi, a middle-distance runner, was provisionally suspended for testing positive for mephentermine.

Basanti Kumari, who competed in the 2025 World University Games, tested positive for 19-norandrosterone. Her ban began on November 7, 2025. Meanwhile, Shashi Bhushan Singh, a silver medalist at the 2023 National Games, saw his ban commence on September 19, 2025. The NADA aims to enforce fair and just penalties with options for reduced sanctions under certain conditions.

TRENDING

1
Luxury Car Crash: Officers Injured at Checkpoint

Luxury Car Crash: Officers Injured at Checkpoint

 India
2
India-Israel Ties: A Strategic Partnership Unfolds

India-Israel Ties: A Strategic Partnership Unfolds

 India
3
France Dominates Italy: A Six Nations Masterclass

France Dominates Italy: A Six Nations Masterclass

 Global
4
South Africa beat India by 76 runs in a T20 World Cup Group 1 Super Eights match at Ahmedabad.

South Africa beat India by 76 runs in a T20 World Cup Group 1 Super Eights m...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026