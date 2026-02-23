Left Menu

Empowering Youth: Kettlebell Sport Initiative Lifts Indian Athletes to Global Stage

The M3M Foundation, KSIA, and Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust organized a Sports Kit Distribution Ceremony at SSST College, Shirdi, supporting young athletes for the IUKL Kettlebell Sport Youth World Championship under 'Lift for Life – From Kettlebell to Confidence.' The effort aims to grow kettlebell sport in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shirdi | Updated: 23-02-2026 17:13 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 17:13 IST
Empowering Youth: Kettlebell Sport Initiative Lifts Indian Athletes to Global Stage

The SSST College in Shirdi became a focal point of athletic ambition as the M3M Foundation, alongside the Kettlebell Sport India Association, launched a Sports Kit Distribution Ceremony. The event marks a critical part of the 'Lift for Life – From Kettlebell to Confidence' initiative, aimed at empowering youth through sport.

The initiative, led by Dr. Payal Kanodia, targets the development of physical and mental resilience among aspiring athletes, thanks to its fitness-intensive training regimes. The program, supported by KSIA and SSST, strives to provide structured training, competitive exposure, and essential equipment to underrepresented youth.

Key figures like SSST CEO Mr. Goraksha Gadilkar and M3M Trustee Dr. Aishwarya Mahajan expressed confidence in creating an international youth team ready for upcoming championships. With an eye towards the 2026 IUKL World Championship in New Delhi, the initiative represents a sustained commitment to nurturing future sports talent in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

