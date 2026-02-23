Left Menu

Ngidi's Evolution: From IPL Nets to T20 Master

Lungi Ngidi's transformative journey from a practice bowler in the IPL to a refined T20 talent highlights his evolution. Guided by Dwayne Bravo, he mastered the slower ball, which has become a central part of his bowling strategy. Against India, he showcased his subtle variations, successfully keeping batsmen guessing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 23-02-2026 17:21 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 17:21 IST
Lungi Ngidi's growth into a formidable T20 bowler began not on the international stage, but in the Chennai Super Kings' practice nets during the 2018 IPL season. Despite limited game time, his sessions with mentor Dwayne Bravo helped him refine the slower ball, turning it into a reliable part of his arsenal.

In a recent T20 World Cup match against India, Ngidi showcased the tactical variations he has developed, challenging batsmen like Suryakumar Yadav with a mix of wide yorkers and deceptive deliveries. The consistent usage of these strategies has established Ngidi as a shrewd tactician on the field.

Ngidi attributes his success to game-awareness and the ability to maintain pressure rather than merely chasing wickets. He believes his slower ball gives him a significant edge, especially against aggressive batsmen, by making them second-guess their shots, thus maintaining his stealth advantage in competitive matches.

