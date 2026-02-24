Left Menu

Neighborhood Cricket Conflict Turns Fatal: Teenager Killed in West Delhi

A 15-year-old boy was fatally assaulted in West Delhi's Tilak Nagar after a cricket match argument escalated. Following a scuffle, three juveniles allegedly attacked the victim, Nishant, resulting in his death. Family members accuse the police of apathy and seek justice for the violent incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2026 19:06 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 19:06 IST
Neighborhood Cricket Conflict Turns Fatal: Teenager Killed in West Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A neighborhood cricket game escalated fatally in West Delhi's Tilak Nagar, leaving a 15-year-old dead after an altercation with three juveniles, police reported on Tuesday.

The incident stemmed from an argument between the victim and a 12-year-old player, which led to a physical confrontation involving the younger boy's cousins. The scuffle resulted in severe injuries to the teenager, identified as Nishant, who succumbed to his wounds at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital.

Family members have accused the local police of inaction and mistreatment, igniting tensions in the area as they demand accountability and justice for the young victim.

(With inputs from agencies.)

