Neighborhood Cricket Conflict Turns Fatal: Teenager Killed in West Delhi

A neighborhood cricket game escalated fatally in West Delhi's Tilak Nagar, leaving a 15-year-old dead after an altercation with three juveniles, police reported on Tuesday.

The incident stemmed from an argument between the victim and a 12-year-old player, which led to a physical confrontation involving the younger boy's cousins. The scuffle resulted in severe injuries to the teenager, identified as Nishant, who succumbed to his wounds at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital.

Family members have accused the local police of inaction and mistreatment, igniting tensions in the area as they demand accountability and justice for the young victim.

