Sumit Nagal and Manas Dhamne Fuel India's Charge at Maha Open

India's star tennis player Sumit Nagal exhibited a dominant performance at the Maha Open ATP Challenger 75, thrilling the crowd with a decisive victory over seventh seed Rio Noguchi of Japan. His win was marked by consistent play from the baseline, breaking serve regularly, which secured Nagal's advance into the second round with a 6-1, 6-2 scoreline.

In another remarkable show, local teenager Manas Dhamne demonstrated commendable poise as he secured his place in the main draw through a wildcard entry. Dhamne faced Stefanos Sakellaridis, the winner of the Delhi Challenger, and clinched a hard-fought victory with a score of 6-4, 7-6(4).

The tournament continued to see intense competition as, among other matches, Lithuania's eighth seed Edas Butvilas dominated his game against Indian wild card Aditya Balsekar, while Russia's Ilia Simakin edged out a win in a marathon match against Malaysia's Mitsuki Wei Kang Leong. Meanwhile, Dhamne is set to face former world no. 40 Illya Ivashka in the second round.

