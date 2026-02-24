Left Menu

Sumit Nagal and Manas Dhamne Fuel India's Charge at Maha Open

India's top-ranked tennis player Sumit Nagal and young talent Manas Dhamne made a strong impact at the Maha Open ATP Challenger 75. Nagal secured a convincing win over Rio Noguchi, while teenager Dhamne showcased maturity with a memorable victory against Stefanos Sakellaridis. The tournament saw competitive matches and impressive performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 24-02-2026 19:11 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 19:11 IST
India's star tennis player Sumit Nagal exhibited a dominant performance at the Maha Open ATP Challenger 75, thrilling the crowd with a decisive victory over seventh seed Rio Noguchi of Japan. His win was marked by consistent play from the baseline, breaking serve regularly, which secured Nagal's advance into the second round with a 6-1, 6-2 scoreline.

In another remarkable show, local teenager Manas Dhamne demonstrated commendable poise as he secured his place in the main draw through a wildcard entry. Dhamne faced Stefanos Sakellaridis, the winner of the Delhi Challenger, and clinched a hard-fought victory with a score of 6-4, 7-6(4).

The tournament continued to see intense competition as, among other matches, Lithuania's eighth seed Edas Butvilas dominated his game against Indian wild card Aditya Balsekar, while Russia's Ilia Simakin edged out a win in a marathon match against Malaysia's Mitsuki Wei Kang Leong. Meanwhile, Dhamne is set to face former world no. 40 Illya Ivashka in the second round.

