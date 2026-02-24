Border Tensions Escalate: Pakistan and Afghanistan's Persistent Conflict

The Pakistan-Afghanistan border once again became a hotspot on Tuesday as the armed forces of both nations engaged in a fierce exchange of fire, each side alleging the other initiated the skirmish.

Pakistan accused Afghan Taliban forces of starting the "unprovoked firing," prompting a swift and forceful response. Afghan officials countered by saying their troops merely reacted to an attack by Pakistani forces.

This escalation follows recent Pakistani airstrikes targeting militant camps in Afghanistan, raising concerns about the fragile ceasefire and highlighting ongoing regional instability.

