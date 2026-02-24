Trump Administration Halts New ICE Facility Plans in New Hampshire

The Trump administration has abandoned plans to establish an immigration detention center in Merrimack, New Hampshire. The state's Republican governor announced the decision following a discussion with DHS Secretary Kristi Noem. The move comes amid concerns over increasing pressure and expansion of detention centers nationwide.

Governor Kelly Ayotte conveyed the town's apprehensions, located about 50 miles from Boston, during her meeting with Noem. Both agreed to maintain cooperation on securing New Hampshire's border with Canada. DHS attested to the discussion's productivity, describing New Hampshire as an essential partner in border control efforts.

This development unfolds as President Trump enforces his aggressive immigration agenda, facing voter backlash leading into the November midterms. Intensified enforcement activities in cities and reports of fatal encounters with federal agents have fueled opposition. Critics, including various political and civil groups, continue to express concerns over the human rights conditions plaguing these facilities.