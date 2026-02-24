Government Greenlights Rabi 2026 Procurement Boost
Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced the approval of gram, mustard, and lentils procurement under the Price Support Scheme for the Rabi 2026 season. The government urges states to utilize central funds swiftly to ensure benefits for farmers. The Rabi procurement approvals total 52.19 lakh tonnes for various states.
Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has confirmed the government's approval for the procurement of key crops like gram, mustard, and lentils under the Price Support Scheme for the upcoming Rabi 2026 season.
Chouhan, in a meeting with agricultural leaders from eleven states, emphasized the importance of using central funds efficiently before the fiscal year ends on March 31, to maximize farmer benefits. The discussion included a thorough review of the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana and Krishi Unnati Yojanas.
Under the Price Support Scheme, a total procurement approval of 52.19 lakh tonnes was granted for various states. Additionally, a commitment was made for the procurement of pigeon pea, black gram, and lentils until 2030-31 under the Pulses Self-Reliance Mission.
