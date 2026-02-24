Government Greenlights Rabi 2026 Procurement Boost

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has confirmed the government's approval for the procurement of key crops like gram, mustard, and lentils under the Price Support Scheme for the upcoming Rabi 2026 season.

Chouhan, in a meeting with agricultural leaders from eleven states, emphasized the importance of using central funds efficiently before the fiscal year ends on March 31, to maximize farmer benefits. The discussion included a thorough review of the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana and Krishi Unnati Yojanas.

Under the Price Support Scheme, a total procurement approval of 52.19 lakh tonnes was granted for various states. Additionally, a commitment was made for the procurement of pigeon pea, black gram, and lentils until 2030-31 under the Pulses Self-Reliance Mission.