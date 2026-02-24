Government issues orders to block five OTT platforms carrying obscene content, say officials.
Government issues orders to block five OTT platforms carrying obscene content, say officials.
I&B Ministry blocks OTT platforms MoodXVIP, Koyal Playpro, Digi Movieplex, Feel, Jugnu following due procedure, says officials.
