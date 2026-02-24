Harry Brook's Heroics Propel England to T20 World Cup Semi-Finals

In a thrilling T20 World Cup encounter, England's Harry Brook stole the spotlight with a spectacular century as he led his team to a two-wicket victory over Pakistan, securing their spot in the semi-finals.

The match witnessed an electrifying performance from Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi, who claimed four wickets to leave England struggling at 35-3. However, Brook's explosive batting, including ten fours and four sixes, allowed England to regain momentum.

The nail-biting finish saw Jofra Archer hitting the winning runs, as England triumphed with five balls to spare, overcoming a challenging target of 165. Pakistan, opting to bat first, faced difficulties but managed a competitive total, thanks to contributions from Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman.

(With inputs from agencies.)