Rajasthan's Rising Heat: Barmer Tops at 36.3°C

Temperatures are soaring across Rajasthan, as Barmer tops the charts with a blistering 36.3 degrees Celsius, announced the Meteorological Centre of Jaipur. The weather remained parched in all state regions for the past 24 hours, and forecasts suggest little change ahead.

In addition to Barmer's record high, several other cities crossed the 30 degrees Celsius threshold, including Ajmer, Alwar, Jaipur, Pilani, Jodhpur, Phalodi, Bikaner, and Churu, reflecting a widespread increase in daytime heat.

Lunkaransar stands out for its contrasting minimum temperature, recording a cooler 10.5 degrees Celsius, indicating the stark temperature variance within the state amid rising daytime heat.

(With inputs from agencies.)