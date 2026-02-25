Heathrow Airport's Expansion: A Major Step Forward
Heathrow Airport is planning to expand with a new runway, aiming for operational flights by 2035, as it anticipates 85 million passengers this year. Owned by international investors, the airport requires a framework to encourage private investment for the expansion, with lawmakers set to vote by 2026.
Heathrow Airport anticipates accommodating 85 million passengers in 2023, marking a slight growth as it approaches a crucial phase for its ambitious expansion project.
The airport, Europe's busiest hub, has received approval from finance minister Rachel Reeves to construct a new runway. However, the project, expected to culminate in 2035, faces extensive planning processes and awaits a parliamentary vote by 2026.
Heathrow's expansion hinges on creating an incentivizing framework for private investment, emphasized by its ownership consortium, including Ardian from France and sovereign funds from Qatar and Saudi Arabia. Last financial year, the airport's revenue approached 3.6 billion pounds on flat earnings, despite operating near full capacity with its current two runways.
(With inputs from agencies.)
