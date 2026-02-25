TheSportExchange Targets 2026 Market Debut with Sports-Performance Trading

TheSportExchange, known in Europe as TSE Marketplace Ltd., has announced its intent to directly list its ordinary shares on the Nasdaq or New York Stock Exchange. The listing is targeted for the second half of 2026 pending market conditions and regulatory checks.

The company's digital marketplace allows users to trade 'Keys', digital assets connected to the performance of professional sports teams. This platform is built on the PandaSea Mainnet, a high-throughput blockchain, and is expected to publicly launch on May 1, 2026, starting with World Cup team Keys as the first distributed assets.

Founder and CEO Steve van Zutphen highlighted the platform's potential to change fan engagement with the sports ecosystem. TheSportExchange is designed to monetize sports team performance data and expand market reach within the global sports community.

