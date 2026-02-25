NIA Tightens Net: Two More Arrests in Delhi Red Fort Blast Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has announced the arrest of two more suspects believed to be involved in the conspiracy behind the November 2025 bomb blast near Delhi's Red Fort. The total number of arrests in the case has now reached 11. Identified as Zameer Ahmad Ahangar from Ganderbal and Tufail Ahmad Bhat from Srinagar, the duo was apprehended for their alleged role in supplying weapons used in the attack.

The devastating explosion resulted in the deaths of 11 individuals and injured several more, with the prime accused, Umer Un Nabi, also perishing in the blast. Initial investigations by the NIA have revealed the two suspects to be overground workers for the Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGH) terror outfit, actively participating in gathering arms for use against the Indian state.

Further details have emerged that the Delhi blast was orchestrated by Umer, alongside other accused, including Muzammil Ganai, Shaheen Saeed, Mufti Irfan, and Adeel Ahmed Rather. These individuals, along with others who provided shelter and logistical support, had been previously arrested. Both Zameer Ahmad Ahangar and Tufail Ahmad Bhat are now in NIA custody following a Patiala House Court's decision for further investigation to unveil the larger terror network.

