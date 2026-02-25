UK Government Appeals Pro-Palestinian Group Ban Ruling

The British government received approval on Wednesday to appeal a ruling that deemed its ban of pro-Palestinian group, Palestine Action, as a terrorist organization unlawful.

Palestine Action was classified as such in July due to escalating "direct action" against Israel-associated defense companies within the UK, often disturbing operations by blocking entrances or applying red paint.

Earlier this month, London's High Court found the ban to be unlawful, but on Wednesday, it granted the interior ministry the opportunity to appeal this decision, allowing the ban to remain enforced until the appeal concludes.