UK Government Appeals Pro-Palestinian Group Ban Ruling

The British government is allowed to contest a court decision declaring its ban on Palestine Action as a terrorist group unlawful. Although proscribed in July for actions against Israel-linked defense firms, the court permitted an appeal, keeping the ban active until resolved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 25-02-2026 22:43 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 22:43 IST
The British government received approval on Wednesday to appeal a ruling that deemed its ban of pro-Palestinian group, Palestine Action, as a terrorist organization unlawful.

Palestine Action was classified as such in July due to escalating "direct action" against Israel-associated defense companies within the UK, often disturbing operations by blocking entrances or applying red paint.

Earlier this month, London's High Court found the ban to be unlawful, but on Wednesday, it granted the interior ministry the opportunity to appeal this decision, allowing the ban to remain enforced until the appeal concludes.

