Modi Champions Gaza Peace Initiative in Historic Knesset Speech

In a historic address to Israel's Knesset, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed strong support for the Gaza Peace Initiative, describing it as a crucial step towards achieving peace in the region. Modi's speech underscored India's unwavering stance against terrorism and highlighted the need for coordinated global efforts to combat this menace.

Modi, who was warmly received in Israel by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, conveyed India's condolences for the terrorist attacks in the region, reaffirming India's solidarity with Israel. He noted that terrorism aims to destabilize societies, emphasizing that peace in one area can lead to stability worldwide.

Beyond anti-terrorism efforts, Modi highlighted the robust economic and technological partnerships between India and Israel. Emphasizing mutual growth, he advocated for a Free Trade Agreement to boost bilateral trade and innovation. The speech marked a significant moment in strengthening Indo-Israeli ties amid the evolving Middle Eastern geopolitical landscape.

