East Delhi: The Next Development Hub

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has laid out the vision for East Delhi as a development hub, highlighting progress in healthcare, education, and transport. Celebrating one year of the BJP government, Gupta emphasized East Delhi's future role on the global stage with continuous grassroots efforts for a prosperous and modern city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2026 22:43 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 22:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta addressed a gathering in East Delhi's trans-Yamuna area, proclaiming the region as a forthcoming hub of development. Her address marked the first anniversary of the BJP government, where she described the past year as foundational for building an 'ideal capital' that is prosperous, progressive, and equipped with modern amenities.

Gupta emphasized East Delhi's pivotal role in the vision, asserting that the parliamentary constituency will soon take a prominent place on the global development map. She highlighted her administration's relentless work towards a 'Viksit Delhi,' underscoring efforts made in healthcare, education, transport, and water accessibility over the past year.

The event witnessed participation from Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, North West Delhi MP Yogender Chandolia, among others, signaling the collaborative efforts in achieving the regional aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

