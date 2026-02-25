India Triumphs at Deaf Cricket Asia Cup
The Indian deaf cricket team clinched victory in the inaugural Asia Cup T20 tournament, defeating Sri Lanka by six wickets. Star player Sai Akash contributed significantly with his all-round performance. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's Gimadu L Malkam and Gihan Lasidu D' Silva were recognized for their standout performances during the series.
The Indian deaf cricket team emerged victorious in the inaugural Asia Cup T20 tournament, securing a six-wicket win against Sri Lanka. This victory followed a series of impressive performances by the Indian squad, who had earlier marked their dominance with a commanding victory over Nepal.
India's path to the final was marked by strategic gameplay and notable individual performances. Sai Akash was a key player, earning the Player of the Match title in the final with a standout performance, scoring 27 runs off just 14 balls and taking two crucial wickets.
Despite India's triumph, Sri Lankan players made a significant mark in the tournament. Gimadu L Malkam was named the best batter and player of the series for his outstanding 196-run contribution, while Gihan Lasidu D' Silva was honored as the best bowler with his impressive tally of 10 wickets.