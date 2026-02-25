India Triumphs at Deaf Cricket Asia Cup

The Indian deaf cricket team emerged victorious in the inaugural Asia Cup T20 tournament, securing a six-wicket win against Sri Lanka. This victory followed a series of impressive performances by the Indian squad, who had earlier marked their dominance with a commanding victory over Nepal.

India's path to the final was marked by strategic gameplay and notable individual performances. Sai Akash was a key player, earning the Player of the Match title in the final with a standout performance, scoring 27 runs off just 14 balls and taking two crucial wickets.

Despite India's triumph, Sri Lankan players made a significant mark in the tournament. Gimadu L Malkam was named the best batter and player of the series for his outstanding 196-run contribution, while Gihan Lasidu D' Silva was honored as the best bowler with his impressive tally of 10 wickets.