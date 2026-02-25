Indian Shuttlers Shine at Dutch Junior International

Indian badminton athletes marked a successful opening at the Dutch Junior International on Wednesday, with significant progress in men's singles matches.

Dev Ruparelia clinched a victory in straight games against Rokas Lesinskas from Lithuania, winning 21-15, 21-18 in just 29 minutes. His next match will be against compatriot Pranit Somani, who emerged victorious after a tough 49-minute duel against Denmark's Christopher Kunckel, ending 21-13, 21-23, 21-11.

Similarly, Akhil Reddy Bobba ensured a place in the subsequent stage by defeating Germany's Jarno Deters 21-11, 21-9. Meanwhile, Samuel Tamang and Aanayan Borah also advanced, with wins over Nils Barion and Milan Zeisig respectively, both from Germany.

(With inputs from agencies.)