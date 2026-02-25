Indian Shuttlers Shine at Dutch Junior International
Indian badminton players made strong advances in men's singles at the Dutch Junior International. Dev Ruparelia and Pranit Somani both secured wins, setting up a face-off between them in the next round. Other Indian players, Akhil Reddy Bobba and Samuel Tamang, also moved forward in the tournament.
Indian badminton athletes marked a successful opening at the Dutch Junior International on Wednesday, with significant progress in men's singles matches.
Dev Ruparelia clinched a victory in straight games against Rokas Lesinskas from Lithuania, winning 21-15, 21-18 in just 29 minutes. His next match will be against compatriot Pranit Somani, who emerged victorious after a tough 49-minute duel against Denmark's Christopher Kunckel, ending 21-13, 21-23, 21-11.
Similarly, Akhil Reddy Bobba ensured a place in the subsequent stage by defeating Germany's Jarno Deters 21-11, 21-9. Meanwhile, Samuel Tamang and Aanayan Borah also advanced, with wins over Nils Barion and Milan Zeisig respectively, both from Germany.
