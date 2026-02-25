Left Menu

Indian Shuttlers Shine at Dutch Junior International

Indian badminton players made strong advances in men's singles at the Dutch Junior International. Dev Ruparelia and Pranit Somani both secured wins, setting up a face-off between them in the next round. Other Indian players, Akhil Reddy Bobba and Samuel Tamang, also moved forward in the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Haarlem | Updated: 25-02-2026 21:41 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 21:41 IST
Indian Shuttlers Shine at Dutch Junior International
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

Indian badminton athletes marked a successful opening at the Dutch Junior International on Wednesday, with significant progress in men's singles matches.

Dev Ruparelia clinched a victory in straight games against Rokas Lesinskas from Lithuania, winning 21-15, 21-18 in just 29 minutes. His next match will be against compatriot Pranit Somani, who emerged victorious after a tough 49-minute duel against Denmark's Christopher Kunckel, ending 21-13, 21-23, 21-11.

Similarly, Akhil Reddy Bobba ensured a place in the subsequent stage by defeating Germany's Jarno Deters 21-11, 21-9. Meanwhile, Samuel Tamang and Aanayan Borah also advanced, with wins over Nils Barion and Milan Zeisig respectively, both from Germany.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Drone Strike Escalates Conflict in Eastern Congo: M23 Spokesperson Killed

Drone Strike Escalates Conflict in Eastern Congo: M23 Spokesperson Killed

 Senegal
2
UEFA Dismisses Benfica's Appeal: Controversy Surrounding Prestianni's Suspension

UEFA Dismisses Benfica's Appeal: Controversy Surrounding Prestianni's Suspen...

 Switzerland
3
Tech Rally Lifts Nasdaq and S&P 500 Pre-Nvidia Earnings

Tech Rally Lifts Nasdaq and S&P 500 Pre-Nvidia Earnings

 Global
4
Political Clash Over Renaming: Mamata Banerjee's Proposal Sparks Controversy in West Bengal

Political Clash Over Renaming: Mamata Banerjee's Proposal Sparks Controversy...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026