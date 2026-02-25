Left Menu

Indian Shuttlers Shine at Dutch Junior International 2026

The Dutch Junior International 2026 kicked off in Haarlem with Indian shuttlers making impressive strides. Key victories include Dev Ruparelia and Pranit Somani advancing to the next round. The event marks a promising start for the Indian contingent, aiming for further success.

Indian Shuttlers Shine at Dutch Junior International 2026
Badminton Association of India. (Photo: BAI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

The Dutch Junior International 2026 began on a high note for India's badminton prodigies, as they took to the courts at the DEGIRO-hal in Haarlem with determination. Notable performances were seen from the men's singles competitors, progressing confidently into the subsequent rounds.

Dev Ruparelia claimed victory in straight games against Rokas Lesinskas of Lithuania, securing a 21-15, 21-18 win in a brisk 29-minute matchup. Next in line for Ruparelia is a contest against compatriot Pranit Somani, who emerged from a grueling three-game battle against Denmark's Christopher Kunckel. Somani triumphed with scores of 21-13, 21-23, 21-11, as reported by the Badminton Association of India.

Another decisive win came from Akhil Reddy Bobba, who outplayed Germany's Jarno Deters with a commanding 21-11, 21-9 victory. Meanwhile, Samuel Tamang and Aanayan Borah also advanced, defeating their German opponents with impressive straight-set victories. The Indian contingent is off to a promising start, eyeing further success in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

