Sri Lanka's Struggle: A Tough Innings against New Zealand

In a challenging display, Sri Lanka's cricket team found themselves struggling against New Zealand, concluding their innings with a mere 107 runs for 8 wickets in the allotted 20 overs.

The batting lineup crumbled, losing early wickets to New Zealand's Matt Henry and Rachin Ravindra who took two and four wickets respectively, highlighting the tourists' bowling prowess.

Despite Kamindu Mendis' team-best score of 31, Sri Lanka faced a string of dismissals, making recovery difficult in this T20 clash. Extras contributed little to the final score, further emphasizing the host team's dominance.