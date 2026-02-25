Sri Lanka's Struggle: A Tough Innings against New Zealand
Sri Lanka struggled in their innings, scoring only 107/8 in 20 overs against New Zealand. Rachin Ravindra was particularly effective, taking four wickets, while Dasun Shanaka's team faced early setbacks and couldn't recover.
In a challenging display, Sri Lanka's cricket team found themselves struggling against New Zealand, concluding their innings with a mere 107 runs for 8 wickets in the allotted 20 overs.
The batting lineup crumbled, losing early wickets to New Zealand's Matt Henry and Rachin Ravindra who took two and four wickets respectively, highlighting the tourists' bowling prowess.
Despite Kamindu Mendis' team-best score of 31, Sri Lanka faced a string of dismissals, making recovery difficult in this T20 clash. Extras contributed little to the final score, further emphasizing the host team's dominance.