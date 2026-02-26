Left Menu

Galatasaray's Dramatic Victory Over Juventus in Champions League Thriller

Galatasaray advanced to the Champions League's last 16 despite a 3-2 loss to Juventus, overcoming the Italian side 7-5 on aggregate. Juventus, fighting back from a deficit, saw goals from Locatelli, Gatti, and McKennie but ended the game with 10 men, allowing Galatasaray to secure their spot.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 04:45 IST
In an electrifying showdown, Galatasaray managed to qualify for the Champions League's last 16 despite a narrow 3-2 loss against Juventus. The Turkish team edged past with a 7-5 aggregate score, marking a significant triumph in a match that kept spectators on the edge of their seats.

Juventus, needing to come back from a 5-2 first-leg loss, pushed the game into extra time at home. The Italian side seemed to have gained momentum with goals from Manuel Locatelli, Federico Gatti, and Weston McKennie, yet fell short as Galatasaray's Victor Osimhen and Baris Alper Yilmaz sealed their fate.

Playing with ten men most of the second half after Lloyd Kelly's red card, Juventus demonstrated resilience but were ultimately exhausted by the end, allowing Galatasaray to counter effectively. The Italian club's chances in the opening half couldn't convert to a win, paving the way for Galatasaray's advance.

