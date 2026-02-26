Left Menu

Galatasaray's Grit Overwhelms Juventus in Dramatic Finish

Galatasaray triumphed over Juventus in an intense Champions League playoff, progressing with a 7-5 aggregate win after a 3-2 loss in the second leg. Juventus, despite being reduced to 10 players, fought bravely, but two extra-time goals from Galatasaray extinguished their comeback hopes.

Galatasaray clinched a spot in the Champions League's last 16 by defeating Juventus 7-5 on aggregate in their knockout round playoff. Although Juventus won the second leg 3-2, Galatasaray's relentless push in extra time sealed their advancement.

Juventus, struggling to rediscover their form amid recent defeats, put up a gallant fight despite being reduced to 10 men. Victor Osimhen and Baris Alper Yilmaz's late goals during extra time ended Juventus' rally in a dramatic finish.

Despite their heroic efforts, Juventus captain Manuel Locatelli expressed heartache at the outcome, reflecting on a contest that had seen Juventus squander chances even after levelling the aggregate score. Fans hailed the valiant attempt, projecting hope for future resilience.

