D Gukesh Holds Ground in Intense Chess Battle Against Niemann

World chess champion D Gukesh faced tense moments before securing a draw against American Hans Moke Niemann in the Prague International Chess Festival. The match, highlighted by an early piece sacrifice by Niemann, tested Gukesh's resolve but ended without a decisive winner.

The tournament's first round saw surprising outcomes, particularly for defending champion Aravindh Chithambaram, who was outplayed by Uzbekistan's Nodirbek Abdusattorov. Meanwhile, Jorden van Foreest's innovative strategy led to a significant victory over top seed Vincent Keymer.

In other notable matches, the local favorite David Navara triumphed over Iranian Parham Maghsoodloo, while Nodirbek Yakubboev emerged victorious against Spain's David Anton Guijarro. The challengers' section featured standing performances with Divya Deshmukh's draw against top-seeded Benjamin Gledura.